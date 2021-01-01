Kohler Lighting 23689-BA04 Memoirs 33" Wide 4 Light Vanity Light Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Kohler Lighting 23689-BA04 Memoirs 33" Wide 4 Light Vanity Light Inspired by elegant architecture and crown molding, this Memoirs lighting collection pairs perfectly with the KOHLER Memoirs Faucet & Fixture collections and was made with the quality you can expect from KOHLER Co. Features A perfect compliment to Kohler's Memoirs suite of products Frosted glass shades that perfectly diffuse the light, reducing glare in the bathroom Medium base (E26) socket, works best with type G light bulbs (sold separately) Installation hardware included Manufactured with quality materials and complemented with a meticulous finishing process Durable finishes engineered to last and designed to match KOHLER faucet finishes Dimmable KOHLER® Indoor Lighting Fixtures Limited Warranty Suitable for damp locations Dimensions Height: 9-3/8" Width: 33-3/16" Depth: 7-3/16" Backplate Height: 5" Backplate Width: 5" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 4 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 W Recommended Bulb Shape: G Dimmable: Yes Vanity Light Brushed Nickel