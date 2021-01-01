Hinkley Lighting 2361-LV Bromley 12v 10.5w 3 Light 23" Tall Single Head Post Light with LED Bulbs Included Museum Black Outdoor Lighting Post Lights

From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 2361-LV Bromley 12v 10.5w 3 Light 23" Tall Single Head Post Light with LED Bulbs Included Bromley's handsome silhouette features an updated traditional design that combines elegant and stately details. These dignified die-casted aluminum fixtures convey sophistication in a Museum Black or Oil Rubbed Bronze finish that complements any façade. Features Low-voltage, 12-volt solution allows for easier coordination of outdoor and landscape lighting projects. Transformer is required and sold separately. (3) 3.5 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulbs included Vintage Edison bulb included Intended for outdoor use UL and CUL rated for wet locations Dimensions Height: 22-3/4" Width: 10" Depth: 10" Product Weight: 6 lbs Electrical Specifications 3-3.5w vintage filament bulbs (Included) Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulb Type: LED Lumens: 1080 Color Temperature: 2700K Color Rendering Index: 80 CRI LED Lifespan: 25,000 hours Incandescent equivalency: 3-35w Dimmable: Yes, MLV on ELV Voltage: 12v Warranty Materials and Workmanship: 2 years Finish: 2 years LED bulbs: 3 years residential (1 year commercial) Single Head Post Lights Museum Black