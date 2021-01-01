Hinkley Lighting 2360 Bromley 2 Light 15-1/2" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor

From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 2360 Bromley 2 Light 15-1/2" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade Bromley’s handsome silhouette features an updated traditional design that combines elegant and stately details. These dignified die-casted aluminum fixtures convey sophistication in a Oil Rubbed Bronze finish that complements any façade. Specialty touches such as a “Shepherd’s Hook” decorative scrolled arm and multiple mounting points highlight Bromley’s homage to tradition and quality. Features Traditional decorative top finial Constructed from aluminum Clear glass shade Requires (2) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs Rated for wet locations Covered under 12 year components and 2 year finish warranty Dimensions Height: 15-1/2" Width: 8" Depth: 9-5/16" Extension: 9-5/16" Backplate Height: 8-1/2" Backplate Width: 4-3/4" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Number of Bulbs: 2 Bulbs Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Wattage: 120 watts Voltage: 120 volts Outdoor Wall Sconces Oil Rubbed Bronze