Sonneman 2352 Glide 40" Wide LED Linear Chandelier Satin Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Sonneman 2352 Glide 40" Wide LED Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via electronic low voltage (ELV) or standard (TRIAC) incandescent dimmer (not included)Adjustable 72" cord includedCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a manufacturer 5 year warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 6-3/4"Minimum Height: 8-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 80-1/2"Width: 40"Depth: 3"Product Weight: 10 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Height: 1/2"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Canopy Depth: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 2000Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 20 watts Satin Black