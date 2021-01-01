Hinkley Lighting 2321 Manhattan 120v 1 Light 21.5" Tall Post Light with Clear Beveled Glass Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head

Hinkley Lighting 2321 Manhattan 120v 1 Light 21.5" Tall Post Light with Clear Beveled Glass Manhattan is a classic update to the traditional train station lantern. The hand-painted Oil Rubbed Bronze finish complements the clean lines of its durable die cast construction. Features: Clear beveled glass shade providing a traditional timeless appearance Made of aluminum Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide area Can be mounted facing upwards only Suitable for wet locations Fitter diameter = 3" *Post not included* Lamping Technology: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs. Specifications: Bulb Included: No Dark Sky: No Height: 21.5" Material: Aluminum Number of Bulbs: 1 Post Included: No Product Weight: 21.38 lbs Voltage: 120v Wattage: 100 Watts Per Bulb: 100 Width: 11.25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Single Head Post Lights Oil Rubbed Bronze