Sonneman 2305 Double Corona 31-1/2" Wide Integrated LED Ring Chandelier with Acrylic Shades Satin Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Sonneman 2305 Double Corona 31-1/2" Wide Integrated LED Ring Chandelier with Acrylic Shades Double Corona introduces bidirectional lighting symmetry to the circular profile of Corona, a Sonneman classic. The warm glow of frosted acrylic rings radiates LED illumination in both directions, combining balance with geometric perfection.FeaturesDesigned by Robert Sonneman, who is known for exemplifying the best in modern designConstructed of durable metalsComes with acrylic shadesIntegrated LED lightingMounted with adjustable cordDesigned for commercial or residential useCapable of being dimmed UL and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under 5 year manufacture's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 2-3/4"Width: 31-1/2"Diameter: 31-1/2"Cord Length: 72"Wire Length: 72"Shade Height: 1/2"Shade Diameter: 31-1/2"Canopy Height: 1-3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 3720Wattage: 62 wattsVoltage: 120 and 277 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Satin Black