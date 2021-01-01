From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 2302-LED Aria Single Light 5" Wide Integrated LED Outdoor Mini Pendant Buckeye Bronze Outdoor Lighting Pendants Lantern
Advertisement
Hinkley Lighting 2302-LED Aria Single Light 5" Wide Integrated LED Outdoor Mini Pendant FeaturesHandcrafted from aluminumIncludes black metal shadeCan be installed on vaulted ceilingsIncludes 15 watt Integrated LED lightingIncludes 1-6", and 2-12" downrodsRated for damp locationsCompliant with California Title 24 energy standards2 year manufacturer warranty on the finish with a 12 components warrantyDimensionsHeight: 19-1/4"Maximum Height: 51-1/2"Width: 5"Product Weight: 5.0 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 15 wattsWattage: 15 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Lantern Buckeye Bronze