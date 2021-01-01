23 Wide 510 x 287 Privacy Screen Filter AntiBlue Ray AntiGlare AntiScratch Matte or Gloss Privacy Protector for Laptop Notebook LCD Monitor Display

Best Quality Guranteed. [PERFECT PRIVACY] Protect your privacy with an privacy filter. Privacy Protector makes on-screen data visible only to individuals sitting in front of the monitor. privacy filter makes the screen appear dark when looking at it from an angle (the angle is 30 Each - Both 60), but bright when looking directly at it. monitor screen protector features multiple layers of thick film with patented revolutionary micro-louver technology. [98.7% ANTI-BLUE LIGHT] Protects your eyes by blocking harmful blue light which exists between 380nm and 500nm of wavelength! Do you know what the Blue Light is? Blue Light carries the High Energy Visible Light(HEVL) which cannot be absorbed by the cornea and crystalline lens and directly affects the retina and results in significant damage to the eyes. Anti Blue Light Filter cuts 98.7% of VHF Blue Light! [PERFECT FIT WITH 23'] Actual Screen Protector dimensions are