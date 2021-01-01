Aspen Creative Corporation 23 in. x 14 in. Off White Hardback Empire Lamp Shade

Aspen Creative is dedicated to offering a wide assortment of attractive and well-priced portable lamps, kitchen pendants, vanity wall fixtures, outdoor lighting fixtures, lamp shades, and lamp accessories. We have in-house designers that follow current trends and develop cool new products to meet those trends. Aspen Creative offers a 1 pack transitional hardback empire replacement lamp shade. Made with linen fabric in off white. The lamp shade dimensions are 7 in. top, 23 in. bottom and 14 in. slant height. Spider construction designed to attach to lamp harp. Applications - For table lamps, accent lamps, vintage lamps, candle stick lamps and kid's room lamps. Our hardback shades use Virgin Styrene backing board to produce a warm, natural and smooth light more appealing than shades made with recycled Styrene board that can crack and yellow over time.