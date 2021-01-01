From grandview gallery
GRANDVIEW GALLERY 23 in. Mazarine Blue Ceramic Table Lamps with White Linen Shades (2-Pack)
Add a pop of color and style to your space with this pair of gorgeous ceramic table lamps by GRANDVIEW GALLERY, which feature a mazarine blue finish. Each lamp's base showcases a sturdy pedestal that supports a beautiful pineapple-inspired body. Crowned by a polished nickel finial and a drum shade wrapped in crisp white linen fabric, these lamps are gorgeous decor elements that will illuminate your space.