LANBO 23 in. 52-Bottle Stainless Steel Single Zone Wine Refrigerator, Black/stainless

Display and store your favorite wines with this LW52S 24 in. wine cellar. Smooth-rolling shelves make accessing your wines easy and a single temperature-controlled zone provides ideal conditions for your wines. Versatile design allows our single zone wine cooler fridges to be installed as built in. or freestanding. A reversible door hinge that enables the door swing to change to right or left. Front-facing exhaust means this product can be placed anywhere in your home. Color: Black/stainless.