Tracker Safe's are built with one very important mission: to protect what matters most to our customers. As our world is a dangerous place, there is not a better or more reliable safe than a Tracker Safe to store the valuables that you cherish. The DS090612-K is a high security deposit safe that is very easy to use. This safe is ideal for business with cash deposits. There are 2 keys that allow access to this deposit safe. Color: White/Cream.