From sero

Sero 3.23 Cu. Ft. Electric Stackable Dryer in White

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

In the era of comprehensive touch control of electrical and electronic products, you need to add a brand new smart touch laundry dryer to your home. This dryer has a sensitive touch control screen, which can realize multi-functional custom control with your fingertip, saying goodbye to traditional knob control and old-fashioned appearance. This brand new clothes dryer can be stacked, wall-mounted, or placed separately. Not only quiet and powerful, but it also can be well integrated into your existing home appliance structure without taking up too much space. 3 function modes and 3 heating levels can be selected at will, just touch.

