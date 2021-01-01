From ekena millwork
Ekena Millwork 23 3/8"W x 23 3/8"H x 3/8"T Large Haswell Decorative Fretwork Wood Wall Panels, Walnut
Advertisement
Genuine wood architectural products have been used in homes and commercial spaces for centuries. Nothing delivers richness and warmth like our real wood wall panels. The laser-cut material offers a paintable or stainable thin wood veneer, features filigree carvings with crisp, detailed cutout work. Our one-of-a kind fretwork panels show off the wood’s natural beauty with unmatched quality and simple installation. Make the perfect statement with more than 60 unique designs to choose from in 4 sizes and 2 thicknesses.