From uolfin
Uolfin 23-1/2 in. 6-Lights Farmhouse Statement Off-White Wood Chandelier Wagon Wheel Style
Create a timeless look inspired by farmhouse decor with this rust and distressed gray wood finish chandelier light. Details with gray wood finish outlines a rust finish openwork wagon wheel frame design in this light. The handmade fixture is an easy way to complement transitional style decorating or update more French country decor. It features 6 vintage style Edison bulbs with decorative filament for added flair.