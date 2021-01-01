From sonneman
Sonneman 22QRL01120PHA Ola 28" Wide LED Linear Chandelier Satin Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Sonneman 22QRL01120PHA Ola 28" Wide LED Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with an aluminum shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via electronic low voltage (ELV) or standard (TRIAC) incandescent dimmer (not included)Adjustable 72" cord includedCUL and ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 5 year warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 7-1/2"Minimum Height: 9"Width: 28"Depth: 2-1/2"Product Weight: 10 lbsCord Length: 72"Shade Height: 1-3/4"Shade Width: 25-3/4"Shade Depth: 2-1/2"Canopy Height: 1/2"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1100Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 12 watts Satin Black