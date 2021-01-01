22in. Dutch Tulip Artificial Arrangement in Rose Colored Vase

A symbol of spring, you can now enjoy the Tulip's warmth all year long with this Dutch Tulip Artificial Arrangement. A bunch of Tulip flowers not yet in bloom, are accented by green leaves to bring texture, drama and color to spaces in need of a spring awakening. Standing 22" from a rose colored vase (included in height), gift as a present. Shop with confidence knowing our collections "look so real, they're Nearly Natural!"; We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry - Nature Overall Product Dimensions: 14 in. W x 14 in. D x 22 in. H ; Vase Dimensions: H: 8.75 In. W: 5.5 In. D: 5.5 In. NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED - No Watering or Trimming. Looks full and fresh every day Fresh from the garden feel ; Zero care ; Looks incredibly lifelike ; Housed in a rose colored vase ; Recommended for decorative indoor use ; Artificial arrangements are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. No maintenance needed for this artificial arrangement; wipe clean with a soft dry cloth ; Item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the box; this arrangement can easily bend for reshaping purposes - please separate and fluff the petals and stems to achieve the desired fullness. Measurements are calculated from the furthest outstretched dimension