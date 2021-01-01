Homax 2283 Caulk Around Tips, 3 Pack, Caulk Applicator

Caulk around is an easy to use cartridge tube adapter that allows you to apply caulk or adhesive in tight spots and hard to reach areas Quick change tool slips onto any standard or industrial cartridge to save time and allows you to apply material More accurately and with less effort Homax caulk around can be trimmed to desired size to regulate flow of material, and rotated to work in any direction Use in hard to reach places, like Behind toilets and sink rims, under cabinets, around pipes, under door saddles and more 3 pack