Catalina Lighting 22803-000 Traditional 3 Integrated LED Round Back Linear Track Lighting Kit, 42.2", White

3-Light LED linear metal track kit in a white finish with rounded back shades adds versatile function and traditional design to complement any space Assembled Product Dimensions: 42.2"L x 4.25"W x 6.5" H, Shade Dimensions: 2" W x 4" H. Includes 1 floating power feed, one 42.2" of track section, 3 integrated LED track heads and installation hardware Track kits can be joined together for larger spaces to add your own custom lighting design to any room in your home. Simply purchase as many kits as you need and use any standard power source (not included) to link together and install as desired Energy efficient, long lasting integrated LED bulbs give off a warm white (3000K each) glow and the adjustable track heads allow you to direct light wherever you need it most Compatible with most standard 120-Volt incandescent style and LED dimmer switches. ETL Listed, Simple assembly required, Intended for indoor use only, Manufacturer: Catalina Lighting