Catalina Lighting 22786-000 Transitional 3-Piece Table and Floor Lamp Combo Set with Glass Font Detail, 58", Brushed Nickel

This transitional three piece set features one floor lamp and two table lamps with a brushed nickel finish and white linen modified drum shades. This stylish and versatile design can add mood or task lighting to any living room, bedroom, family room, home office, kitchen, craft room or any open concept living space. Great for apartment living or DIY home remodeling projects. Smart home compatible, this item can also be set up using a smart outlet or switch (sold separately) to easily connect to Alexa, Google Home or any other smart home device. Assembled Dimensions: 9" L x 9" W x 19" H (Table), 11" L x 11" W x 58" H (Floor), Simple Assembly, uses three 60-watt or LED equivalent bulbs (not included) Easy to use 2-way rotary switch and clear 60" power cord; Intended for indoor use only; 1-year, Weight: 8.04 Pounds, Manufacturer: Catalina Lighting