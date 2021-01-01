Catalina Lighting 22784-000 Mid-Century Modern Over The Sofa Counterbalance Floor Lamp with Metal Shade, 59", Matte Black, Gold Accents

This mid-century modern metal floor lamp features a counterbalance design with a matte black finish and gold accents. This stylish and versatile design can add mood or task lighting to any living room, bedroom, family room, home office, kitchen, craft room or any open concept living space. Great for apartment living or DIY home remodeling projects. Smart home compatible, this item can also be set up using a smart outlet or switch (sold separately) to easily connect to Alexa, Google Home or any other smart home device. Assembled Dimensions: 25. 5" L x 10" W x 59. 125" H, Simple assembly, uses one 100-watt or LED equivalent bulb (not included) Easy to use 2-way rotary switch; Black 60" power cord; Intended for indoor use only; 1-year, Weight: 9.91 Pounds, Manufacturer: Catalina Lighting