Trimlite 2268138-8020RH1D6916 26" by 80" 1-Panel Colonial Right Handed Ovolo Edge Interior Prehung Passage Door with Black Hinges and 6 9/16" Door Jamb All Trimlite doors come as unfinished wood grain or primedFeatures:High quality primer makes doors ready to be painted any colorThis door is pre-hung and pre-drilled, meaning that has been pre-framed with hinges already installed and bore holes for hardware pre-drilledPre-hung doors are easier to install since they have already been hinged and balanced - All you need to do is slide it in, anchor it and seal itExpertly crafted with a solid wood core with engineered wood stiles and railsDesigned to resist shrinking, splitting, or swelling to ensure lasting valueComes with a (1) year limited warrantyPlease note: For 6-9/16" jamb sizes, max cut down size is 4-5/8"Door Dimensions:Door Height: 81-5/8"Door Width: 27-1/2"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" Prehung Door Primed