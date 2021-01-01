Kohler Lighting 22657-CH03 Artifacts 19" Wide 3 Light Chandelier Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Kohler Lighting 22657-CH03 Artifacts 19" Wide 3 Light Chandelier Inspired by turn-of-the-century vintage charm, the Artifacts lighting collection illuminates the beauty of any space. Features A perfect complement to Kohler's Artifacts suite of products Versatile design that features a frosted shade surrounded by a clear glass shade For a vintage look, remove the optional frosted glass and add any E26 medium-base Edison bulb (sold separately) For soft lighting, use an E26 medium-base type B light bulb with the frosted shade (bulb sold separately) Installation hardware included Manufactured with quality materials and complemented with a meticulous finishing process Durable finishes engineered to last and designed to match KOHLER faucet finishes Dimmable KOHLER® Indoor Lighting Fixtures Limited Warranty Suitable for damp locations Dimensions Min Overall Height: 14-15/16" Max Overall Height: 134-5/16" Canopy Diameter: 8" Canopy Height: 1-7/16" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 3 Bulb Included: No Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 Dimmable Polished Chrome