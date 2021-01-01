Craft Basics 22614, Soft White Cotton, 28" x 29",Pack of 250

Craft Basics' American Flour Sack Towels are highly absorbent and pre-washed to last long - the towel works well with paints, stamps, digital screen printing, markers, needlepoint, inks & dyes, and more Ideal for crafts and personable designs, the towels can be made into custom pillow cases, printed on for business promotion, hand-embroidered, painted over, and styled in a limitless amount of ways; Implement your creativeness into the Flour Sack Towel's canvas Reusable and easy to clean, Flour Sack Towels are highly versatile and Eco-Friendly; Perfect as a kitchen or dining room hand towel, face and skin care towel, or with crafts - no need for paper towels Each Soft White colored towel features a strong weave and is pre-washed, lint free, lightweight, hemmed on all sides, and 100% cotton This 250-pack of Craft Basics American Flour Sack Towels is processed in the USA, holds a thread count of T110, has a medium fabric weight, and measures 28" x 29" per towel