Hinkley Lighting 2258 24" Height 1 Light Dark Sky Lantern Outdoor Wall Sconce from the New Castle Collection Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces NULL

Hinkley Lighting 2258 24" Height 1 Light Dark Sky Lantern Outdoor Wall Sconce from the New Castle Collection 24" Height Single Light Dark Sky Lantern Outdoor Wall Sconce from the New Castle CollectionFeatures:Clear Seedy glass lantern shadeLantern style shades offer a timeless and appealing lookSeeded glass shades replicate the look of colonial glassMade of aluminumDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaDark Sky CompliantSuitable for wet locationsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - GU10: A bi pin socket used mostly with 120/230-volt MR16 Halogen Bulb. The GU10 has a pin spread of 10 mm a twist and lock function.Compatible Bulb Types: GU10 Bulb base uses primarily a Halogen bulb but is also available as Fluorescent, LED, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Bulb Base: GU10Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: HalogenHeight: 24"Material: AluminumNumber of Bulbs: 1Product Weight: 9 lbsShade Material: GlassShade Type: LanternWattage: 50Watts Per Bulb: 50Width: 11" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)ADA: NoBackplate Height: 6.75"Backplate Width: 4.5"Dark Sky: YesEnergy Star: NoExtension: 12.25" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)HCO: 12.25" (height from center of outlet)Location Rating: Wet LocationCompliance:Dark Sky Lighting: Known as Cut Off Lighting, or Friendly Lighting, Dark Sky refers to lighting fixtures that reduce excess lighting and reduces sky glow to eliminate wasted energy allowing the night sky to shine. NULL Black