Designed with a plush quilted nylon with an extra-thick foam fill on the outer shell and a soft polyester fleece lining on the inside; This Winterliner has a full head and neck coverage, keeping the heat sealed in and keeping out harsh winds. The Heavy Duty 225 Winterliner features a hook-and-loop chin fastener which offers a close and comfortable fit; This product is ideal for harsh winters and cold environments ranging from 32Ð to 0Ð?. Available in a pack of 12 per case, these Jackson Safety 225 Plus Winter Liners can easily be worn under caps or hard hats and meets 16 CFR 1610, Class 1. Established in 1933, Jackson Safety 225 Plus Winter Liner with Hook-and-Loop Chin Fastener, For Cold Weather, Blue, Unisex, Universal Size, 12 Units/Case Polyester | 14502