Martex 225 Cotton Blend Sheet Set, Twin XL, Graphite

The Martex 225 Thread Count Sheet Set is a perfect choice for everyday use anywhere at all - kids' bedrooms, the guest room or the dorm. Made in an easy-care cotton and polyester blend, the fabric is brushed for a wonderful soft-hand feel that's ideal for the cooler months of the year. The flat sheet and pillowcases feature 2" turn-back hems and the fitted sheet is elasticated with a 13" drop. Available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen and King sizes. The set includes a flat and fitted sheet and pillowcase(s). The Twin/Twin XL comes with one standard pillowcase; full and queen come with two standard pillowcases and king comes with two king pillowcases. Choose from an array of colors and 4 stylish prints. Additional pillowcases are sold separately.Internationally renowned for excellence in design, quality, and accessibility for 101 years and counting, legendary brand Martex is one of the oldest and most trusted names in core bed and bath linens. Martex boasts an incredibly wide appeal and the highest standards as it embarks on its second century. Dimensions: Twin Flat Sheet: 66"W x 96"L Fitted: 39"W x 75"L Pillowcase: 20"W x 30" Twin XL Flat Sheet: 66"W x 101"L Fitted: 41"W x 80"L Pillowcase: 20"W x 30" Full Flat Sheet: 81"W x 96"L Fitted: 54"W x 75"L Pillowcases: 20"W x 30" Queen Flat Sheet: 90"W x 102"L Fitted: 60"W x 80"L Pillowcases: 20"W x 30" King Flat Sheet: 108"W x 102"L Fitted: 78"W x 80"L Pillowcases: 20"W x 40"