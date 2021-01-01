From dorian tool
2240 Krush Canvas Utility Tote Reusable Grocery Shopping Laundry Carry Bag Blue With White Stars, 22' L X 11' W X 13' H,
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. LARGE CANVAS CARRY ALL bag that is also collapsible for storage when not in use WATER RESISTANT VINYL LINING makes for easy clean up and great for groceries or the beach 2 MID LENGTH HANDLES makes carrying easy MULTIFUNCTIONAL: Use as a grocery bag at the market, carry your laundry gear, use for storage on a shelf, or as a car or trunk organizer MEASUREMENTS: 13 H x 22 W x 11 D inches