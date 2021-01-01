From maxim
Maxim 22327 Cyclone 9 Light 2 Tier Empire Chandelier Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Maxim 22327 Cyclone 9 Light 2 Tier Empire Chandelier Product Features:Fully covered under Maxim's 1-year limited warrantyFixture housing is constructed of metal - ensuring years of reliable performanceDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaClassic 2-tiered fixture design adds elegance to any room72" adjustable chain includedBulbs are not included with this model - Upon checkout bulbs will be offeredUltra secure mounting assemblyCrystal accents provide sparkling detailsCapable of being dimmedHeight: 33.5" (measured from top to bottom of fixture, excludes chain length)Width: 31" (measured from left most to right most point on fixture)Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 9Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 540Voltage: 120Average Hours: 1500Color Temperature: 2700KLumens: 6048Chain Length: 72"Wire Length: 180"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Polished Chrome