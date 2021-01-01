From idesign

iDesign 22300 Plastic Plastic Suction Squeegee with Storage Hook Shower, Window, and Mirror Accessory for Master, Guest, Kids' Bathroom Cleaning, 12" x 10", Clear

$9.83
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

EASY TO USE: Squeegee with suction storage hook for your removing fog from shower and cleaning windows, glass doors, and mirrors. Ideal for master bathroom, guest bathroom, and kids' bathroom. Also great for cleaning windows throughout your home EFFICIENT: Keeps glass dry and removes spots or streaks USE THROUGHOUT YOUR HOME: Great for shower doors, windows, mirrors and more! DURABLE: Made of durable plastic for years of quality use IDEAL SIZE: Each squeegee measures 12" x 10", perfect for your home

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com