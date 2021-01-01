222 Yummy Coleslaw Recipes: A Yummy Coleslaw Cookbook for Your Gathering Emily Jacobs Author

SALAD is NOT a MEAL. It is a STYLE!✩ Read this book for FREE on the Kindle Unlimited NOW! ✩This cookbook 222 Yummy Coleslaw Recipes explores a variety of ideas for unique, healthy, and easy-to-make salads. So let's discover right now Chapter 1: Cabbage Coleslaw RecipesChapter 2: Broccoli Coleslaw RecipesChapter 3: Apple Coleslaw RecipesChapter 4: Vinegar Coleslaw RecipesChapter 5: Ramen Coleslaw RecipesChapter 6: Asian Coleslaw RecipesChapter 7: Coleslaw With Mayo RecipesChapter 8: Coleslaw Without Mayo RecipesChapter 9: Awesome Coleslaw RecipesThe distinct blend of ingredients results not only in rich flavors but also plenty of nutrients for good health. All those protein, vitamins, fiber, and other nutrients help regulate metabolism as well as relieve stress and other elements that harm the body.My wonderful husband and two children inspired me to write 222 Yummy Coleslaw Recipes. As a personal wellness and nutrition consultant, I traveled to Ukraine and Western Russia, the Caucasus, and Eastern Europe. Being a professional food specialist, I began to eagerly gather nuggets of cooking wisdom, examine them, and use them with success. After tying the knot, I began to serve various healthy and delicious meals to my family at the dining table. No harm has been done to their health! So now, I'm sharing my experience with you, beginning with 222 Yummy Coleslaw Recipes. Here's hoping the salad recipes would inspire you to become healthier!You also see more different types of recipes such as: Coleslaw CookbookAsian Salad CookbookRaw Salad CookbookCold Salad CookbookChopped Salad CookbookShrimp Salad RecipesCabbage Recipes✩ DOWNLOAD FREE eBook (PDF) included FULL of ILLUSTRATIONS for EVERY RECIPES right after conclusion ✩I really hope that each book in the series will be always your best friend in your little kitchen.Let's live happily and eat salad every day!Enjoy the book,