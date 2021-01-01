From uttermost
Uttermost 22172 Noorvik 17" Wide Taper Candle Multi Light Pendant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Uttermost 22172 Noorvik 17" Wide Taper Candle Multi Light Pendant Featuresmaximum candelabra (E12) Incandescent and LED bulb included DimensionsFixture Height: 16-1/4"Width: 17"Depth: 17"Product Weight: 28.62 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulb Type: Incandescent and LEDVoltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: Yes Polished Nickel