Uttermost 22165 Maleny Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant Glossy White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Uttermost 22165 Maleny Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesFeaturing an embossed glazed ceramic for the shade accented with a crystal ball accentFeaturing an embossed glazed ceramic shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable cord includedDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 13-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 194-1/4"Width: 7-1/2"Depth: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 9.13 lbsWire Length: 180"Shade Height: 10"Shade Width: 7-1/2"Shade Depth: 7-1/2"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 voltsBulb Included: No Glossy White