Homz 2211007 Plastic Woven Storage Basket Bin With Matching Lid, Cream, Large

The Homz heavy-duty trendy basket with built-in handles is great in capabilities beyond its impressive storage. This plastic tote bin creates extra closet space out of thin air, organizes spices, and makes tools and batteries easily locatable. Measuring 16 x 11.6 x 8.7 inches, the basket is small but mighty. This storage bin container is big enough to stash your onions and other produce, thin enough to slide under most beds, compact enough to put in your closet, and roomy enough to serve as its own desk drawer. This storage basket container’s perforated structure provides great visibility into its contents. You can peer in and retrieve whatever you want without sifting through odds and ends or emptying out a drawer. Keep track of all your precious items in the Homz heavy-duty trendy basket with built-in handles, which keeps your valuables top-of-mind and stashed away.