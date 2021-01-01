From first deal
220V 6 Holes Pots Hydroponic Seedling Box Indoor Garden Box Garden Soilless Grow Kit Bubble Garden Pots Planter Nursery Pot-Grey
Advertisement
Description: 220V 6 Holes Pots Hydroponic Seedling Box Indoor Garden Box Garden Soilless Grow Kit Bubble Garden Pots Planter Nursery PotFeature: - 6 holes Hydroponic seedling box(Add oxygen)- Planting baskets and basin cover all using PP, in line with the requirements of food packaging materials- The basin cover and the planting basket adopt the dark materia, reducing the growth of green algae in the nutrient solution. Specification: Name6 Holes Hydroponic Seedling BoxColorGrey, Blue, RedSize32 x 22.5 x 20cm(12.6' x 8.86' x 7.