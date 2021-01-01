From maxim
Maxim 22027 Avant 5 Light 22" Wide Pillar Candle Chandelier with Glass Cylinder Shades Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Maxim 22027 Avant 5 Light 22" Wide Pillar Candle Chandelier with Glass Cylinder Shades FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with glass cylinder shadesIncludes (5) 40 watt G9 Xenon / Krypton bulbsCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-3/4"Minimum Height: 10-1/4"Maximum Height: 46-1/4"Width: 22"Product Weight: 7.3 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 4-3/4"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: G9Bulb Type: Xenon / KryptonNumber of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 2450Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 200 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Chrome