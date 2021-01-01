From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 22020/1 Randolph Single Light 12" Wide Pendant with Round Canopy and Clear Glass Shade Brushed Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 22020/1 Randolph Single Light 12" Wide Pendant with Round Canopy and Clear Glass Shade FeaturesCrafted from metal and glassIncludes clear glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulb Chain hung designCapable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13.0"Maximum Height: 52.0"Width: 12.0"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 7.0 lbsChain Length: 36.0"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Brass