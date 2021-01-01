2200VA Smart UPS with SmartConnect SMT2200C Sinewave UPS Battery Backup AVR 120V Line Interactive Uninterruptible Power Supply black

Best Quality Guranteed. 2200VA / 1980W Pure Sine Wave UPS battery backup SmartConnect is the first cloud-enabled UPS for Distributed IT. Through a secure portal (via any internet-connected device), you can view the status of your UPS, receive notifications, get firmware updates and more. Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) adjusts high and low voltages to a safe level, helping preserve the life of the battery. Input: NEMA 5-20P. Output: (8) NEMA 5-15R, (2) NEMA 5-20 FREE Additional 1 Year of Battery Warranty when you connect and register this UPS with the SmartConnect App Intelligent battery management in the Smart-UPS SMT2200C prolongs the battery life of the UPS by regulating the charge voltage in relation to battery temperature, and also provides a predictive month/year for battery replacement