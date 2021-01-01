From maxim
Maxim 22001 Twirl Single Light 22-1/4" High Wall Sconce with Crystal Shade Golden Silver Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Maxim 22001 Twirl Single Light 22-1/4" High Wall Sconce with Crystal Shade Spiraling metal frames are draped with strands of crystal creating pendants of style and movement. Available in your choice of Oil Rubbed Bronze with Cognac crystal or Gold Silver with Beveled Crystal.FeaturesCrafted of steelComes with a clear crystal shadeBeveled crystal draped strandsRequires (1) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsCovered by Maxim's limited 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 22-1/4"Width: 7-1/4"Product Weight: 7.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Golden Silver