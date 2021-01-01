From corbett lighting
Corbett Lighting 220-11 Charisma Single Light 14" High Wall Sconce with Crystal Shade - ADA Compliant Gold Leaf Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Corbett Lighting 220-11 Charisma Single Light 14" High Wall Sconce with Crystal Shade - ADA Compliant FeaturesHand crafted from stainless steel and aluminumIncludes crystal shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCompliant with ADA standards1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14"Width: 6-3/4"Extension: 3-1/2"Shade Height: 14"Shade Width: 6-3/4"Backplate Height: 12-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-1/4"Backplate Depth: 1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Gold Leaf