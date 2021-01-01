From greendale home fashions
Greendale Home Fashions 44" x 22" Blue Solid Print Rectangle Cushion Set Outdoor Seating Cushions (2 Pack)
Enhance the look and feel of your patio furniture with this Greendale Home Fashions Outdoor High Back Chair Cushion Set. These cushions measure 44" x 22" x 4", and come with string ties to keep cushions in place. Each cushion is overstuffed for extra comfort and durability with 100% recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles, and covered with a UV resistant, 100% polyester outdoor fabric that resists fading. Cushions are circle tacked to prevent fill from shifting to a variety of modern prints are available.