22 Pint Dehumidifier for Rooms up to 430 Sq. Ft.

Keep the air around you dry, comfortable, and less welcoming to allergens with this Energy Star-rated dehumidifier from Perfect Aire. As efficient as it is effective, this powerhouse 22-pint dehumidifier pulls excess moisture from the air in small spaces up to 430 square feet. Dry or damp, you’re in control of your ideal humidity levels with smart features like the adjustable humidistat and comfort option, which self-regulates the humidity based on room temperature. A water-level window lets you monitor the bucket as it fills. Or, for continuous operation and no-emptying duty, opt for direct-to-drain installation.