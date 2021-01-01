Find the CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan 22" Silver Leopard Sculpture at Michaels. com. Detailed facial features and textural spots add depth to this shiny silver leopard statue, while the sleek linear body depicts a hunter after its prey in full-on growl mode. This piece will add elegance to your glam-style living room displayed prominently on tables or shelves. Detailed facial features and textural spots add depth to this shiny silver leopard statue, while the sleek linear body depicts a hunter after its prey in full-on growl mode. This piece will add elegance to your glam-style living room displayed prominently on tables or shelves. Details: Silver leopard design 5" x 22" x 5" Black rubber stoppers at base Resin and electroplated metal Recommended for indoor use only | CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan 22" Silver Leopard Sculpture | Michaels®