Glitz Home Multi 22 Inch Blooming Magnolia Wreath with Velvet Pumpkin and Pinecone

Glitz Home 22 Inch Blooming Magnolia Wreath With Velvet Pumpkin And Pinecone. Are you missing the autumn in the forest? Now you can take it home and make it tangible with this wreath consisting of maples, velvet pumpkins, magnolia flowers, pinecone, and berry. If you love autumn, you will love it too. It is also a great decoration for all fall events or Thanksgiving. Decoration of velvet pumpkin/magnolia flower/pinecone and berry Realistic: Faux florals look & feel like fresh ones Perfect for a home, office, and restaurant