Bosch 22 Inch 800 22" Built In Counter Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator B09IB91NSP

24" Panel Ready Built-In Bottom Mount Smart Refrigerator with 8.3 Cu. Ft. Total Capacity, Home Connect™, MultiAirFlow™ System, VitaFreshPro™, Spill-Proof Glass Shelves, OptiFlex® Hinge, Sabbath Mode, and ENERGY STAR® Certified. Offers ample room to store and organize your groceries. Remotely control and monitor your appliance to efficiently manage your day. Bright LED lighting illuminates the entire interior. The hidden hinge is field reversible and allows for flush, next-to-wall placement. Ideal for storing large amounts of bottles in the fridge. MultiAirFlow™ evenly circulates cool, fresh air to maintain consistent temperatures throughout the entire fridge cavity, from the door bins to back corners. Contain spills, making clean up easier. Allows doors to be mounted flush and open With no damage to cabinetry. Easily manage the unit with the electronic controls. Quickly balance temperatures between cool items and newly placed goods in the fridge and freezer. Helps foods stay fresh by minimizing temperature fluctuations. The VitaFreshPro™ drawer keeps fruit and vegetables fresher longer. Receive a notification on your phone should you accidentally leave your refrigerator door open for an extended time. Door Alarm. Counter-Depth. Removable Freezer Bins. Full-Width Shelving. Garage Shelving. Full Extension Drawers. CoolPaks. Sabbath Mode. Economy Mode. Vacation Mode. ENERGY STAR® Certified. Total Capacity: 8.3 cu. ft. Reversible Door Hinge: Yes. Fully Flush, Zero Clearance Hinge: Yes. Water Filter: No. Lighting: Recessed LED lighting. Defrost Process Refrigerator Section: Frost-free. Number of Shelves - Refrigerator: 5, garage shelf and dairy bin. Adjustable Shelves - Refrigerator: 4. Shelf Material - Refrigerator: Tempered glass with metal trim. Type of Shelves - Refrigerator: 4 adjustable, 1 garage shelf. Gallon Storage Bins: No. Humidity and Temperature Controlled Drawer: VitaFreshPro™. Defrost Process Freezer Section: Automatic. Number of Drawers - Freezer: 3. Ice Packs: 2. MultiAirFlow™: Yes. Wi-Fi Enabled: Yes, Home Connect™ app. Small Item Railing: Yes, in the door bin. Soft Close Capability: Yes. Current (A): 10 A. Volts (V): 120 V. Frequency (Hz): 60 Hz. Power Cord Length: 90 1/2". Plug Type: 3-Prong. Width: 22". Height: 69 3/4". Depth: 21 1/2". Cutout Width: 22 1/16". Cutout Height: 70". Cutout Depth: 22 1/16". Net Weight: 145 lbs. ENERGY STAR® Qualified: Yes. Energy Consumption (kWh/yr): 388 kWh.