From nedia home
Nedia Home 22 in. x 36 in. Fleur de Lys Heavy Duty Coco Monogrammed B Door Mat, Natural Tan/Black
Advertisement
Place this heavy duty doormat at your doorway to clean off your shoes before entering your home. The doormat features a hand-stenciled design that offers a warm invitation to guests. With a near 2 in. pile height, this doormat provides an elegant addition to your doorway. Handmade and constructed from 100% coir fiber, this durable doormat withstands outdoor conditions easily and removes dirt from the bottoms of shoes to prevent tracking dirt across indoor flooring. Color: Natural Tan/Black.