Classy Art 22 in. x 26 in. "Golden Agate I" By Tom Reeves Framed Print Wall Art

Abstracts shapes, lines, forms and colors create a visual language to tie your room together, and start a conversation. Pairs well with sister piece "Golden Agate II". This beautifully designed piece is 18 in. x 42 in. in size and elegantly framed using a 3 inch profile made of a scratch resistant MDF Framed In a color we know as Gilded Radiance. It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. We bring this piece to your home or office with over 30 years of decorative framing and art experience behind us. Change the look and feel of your space with vivid pieces of art!.