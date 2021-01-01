From grabcessories
Grabcessories 22 in. x 1.25 in. Grab Bar with Grips for Surrounding Mirror in Brushed Nickel (2-Pack)
Grabcessories Curved Grab Bars Surrounding Mirror cleverly blends into bathroom decor' disguising itself among other Grabcessories fixtures while providing balance during daily task at the sink. The bars include non-slip rubber grips, are made of non-corrosive stainless steel with Brushed Nickel finish and holds up to 500 lbs. All LiveSafe Hollow Wall Anchors (4) and Stud Mount Hardware are included so you can mount Grabcessories anywhere you like on your wall. FINALLY, beauty, safety and independent living combined.