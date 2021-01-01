Every room in the home deserves to look its best, including the laundry or mud room. BLANCO has designed its laundry sinks with features designed to specifically address the unique needs of cleaning beyond the kitchen. Our sinks feature a generous 12\" depth, dual mount installation (undermount or top mount for added versatility), and special accessories to keep cleaning tools handy and organized. Available in a variety of colors, our laundry sinks will handle even the toughest cleaning jobs - without the drama, or the staining. BLANCO 22-in x 25-in 1-Basin Cafe Brown Undermount Laundry Sink Stainless Steel | 401922