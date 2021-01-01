Builders Edge gable vents provide added architectural detail with their wood grain finish and sharp distinctive characteristics. They offer key features that have become the benchmark in the industry. Installation is easy with our wide nailing flange, leveling lines, and adjustable stop gage. Our patented snap-on trim ring hides rough cuts and reduces installation time, while providing a finished appearance once the vent has been installed. Our vents utilize a double baffle design that blocks a direct view into the home and provides added protection against wind-driven rain and snow. The sealed-in fiberglass screen offers complete insect and animal protection. Each gable vent has more venting area than industry standards. Available in 24 colors or a paintable option. Limited lifetime warranty. Made in the USA. Builders Edge 22-in x 22-in Linen Octagon Vinyl Gable Vent in Off-White | 120012222082